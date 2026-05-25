GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,000 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $302.26 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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