GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.0% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,955,810 shares of the company's stock worth $777,938,000 after buying an additional 1,847,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,197,048 shares of the company's stock worth $469,459,000 after buying an additional 1,453,572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455,675 shares of the company's stock worth $722,270,000 after buying an additional 1,335,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,655.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,245,766 shares of the company's stock worth $139,333,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,458,898 shares of the company's stock worth $163,224,000 after buying an additional 893,733 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted its earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals analyst update

Zacks Research boosted its earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The biggest revisions were notably higher estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.50, FY2027 EPS to $4.74, and FY2028 EPS to $4.09, which supports the view that earnings power remains solid. Wheaton Precious Metals earnings estimate revision

The biggest revisions were notably higher estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.50, FY2027 EPS to $4.74, and FY2028 EPS to $4.09, which supports the view that earnings power remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved forecasts, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating the new estimates were not strong enough to warrant a more bullish stance. Wheaton Precious Metals hold rating

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

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