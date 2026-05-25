GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Delek US comprises 1.1% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Delek US worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,079,025.20. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $987,560.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,276.87. This represents a 53.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,442. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Stock Up 0.2%

DK stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.74 from a loss estimate of $1.15, suggesting a much better profit outlook for the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.74 from a loss estimate of $1.15, suggesting a much better profit outlook for the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.16 from a prior forecast of a loss, reinforcing expectations that earnings could improve over the next two years.

The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.16 from a prior forecast of a loss, reinforcing expectations that earnings could improve over the next two years. Positive Sentiment: Estimates for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all increased, indicating improving profitability across multiple future quarters.

Estimates for Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 were all increased, indicating improving profitability across multiple future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Strong-Buy rating on Delek US, which supports the stock but does not represent a new upgrade. Delek US Holdings, Inc. stock page

Zacks Research kept a rating on Delek US, which supports the stock but does not represent a new upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate slightly and cut its Q1 2027 and FY2028 earnings forecasts, which could temper enthusiasm around the longer-term outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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