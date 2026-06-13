Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 81,044 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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