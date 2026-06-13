Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 1,757 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in ASML were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,539.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,369.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,903.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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