Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 220,374 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 19,080.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,529 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 220,374 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Strategy worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 356.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

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Strategy Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,088.96. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 195,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,204 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat.

CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction.

Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines also highlighted concerns that Strategy’s first-ever Bitcoin sale since 2022 rattled some investors and renewed debate about leverage, dilution, and the risks of its aggressive Bitcoin-focused capital structure.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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