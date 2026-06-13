Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,558 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,349 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 3,187.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,261 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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