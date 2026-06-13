Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $9.88 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,797 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Livet Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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