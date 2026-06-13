Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $2.35 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,534 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Report on PWR

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $708.86 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $675.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.06 and a twelve month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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