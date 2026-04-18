GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 989.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,389,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,205,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,173,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,483,834.44. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $32,315,464.20. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,656 shares of company stock worth $12,370,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $309.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.28 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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