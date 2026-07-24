GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Stock Position Decreased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,875,176 shares during the period. GFL Environmental makes up about 3.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of GFL Environmental worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GFL Environmental from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $38.88 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. GFL Environmental's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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