Ghe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ghe LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 217.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 0.9% of Ghe LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $251,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 226.5% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 3,379 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 435.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,396 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $286.27.

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Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $270.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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