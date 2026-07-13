Ghe LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ghe LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 851.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.2% of Ghe LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ghe LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 141,495 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,391 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $986.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,056.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $691.30 and a 52-week high of $1,125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $938.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here