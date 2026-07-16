Ghe LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ghe LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Ghe LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Reuters article

JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Business Wire article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Proactive Investors article

Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status.

Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. TipRanks article

Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, the stock slipped because investors appeared underwhelmed relative to elevated expectations and are still weighing MedTech softness and talc-related legal risk. MarketBeat article

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.20. The company has a market capitalization of $595.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $159.80 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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