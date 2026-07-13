Ghe LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Ghe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 55,287 shares during the period. Ghe LLC owned about 0.05% of Beazer Homes USA worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 20.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the construction company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

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Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of -213.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $409.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.79 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

Further Reading

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