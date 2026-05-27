Ghe LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ghe LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Marriott International makes up 0.6% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $373.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $349.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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