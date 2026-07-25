Gibbs Wealth Management Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Canadian National Railway News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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