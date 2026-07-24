Go Pro
→ The losses that still bother me after 50 years (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Gibbs Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,273 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,135,384 shares of the company's stock worth $871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 969,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock worth $748,064,000 after purchasing an additional 717,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,842,089 shares of the company's stock worth $653,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock worth $340,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0%

NVO stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S Right Now?

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines