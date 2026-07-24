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Gibbs Wealth Management Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gibbs Wealth Management more than doubled its stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter, buying 9,625 additional shares and bringing its total to 18,341 shares valued at about $3.03 million.
  • Philip Morris reported a strong quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.20 and revenue of $11.19 billion, both ahead of estimates, helped by growth in smoke-free products such as IQOS, ZYN, and VEEV.
  • Analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with firms including BTIG, Needham, and Stifel raising targets; the stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $201.44.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gibbs Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PM opened at $191.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $199.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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