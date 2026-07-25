Gibbs Wealth Management Has $905,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Columbia Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $522.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day moving average is $340.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here