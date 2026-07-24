Gibbs Wealth Management Increases Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 528.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-On in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-On by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $408.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.77, for a total transaction of $8,791,514.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 856,918 shares in the company, valued at $322,004,076.86. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.19, for a total transaction of $2,097,756.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,874,798.72. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,117 shares of company stock valued at $14,003,922. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Snap-On

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Snap-On Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $396.15 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.78 and a twelve month high of $419.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.01. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-On's payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Snap-On declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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