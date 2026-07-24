Gibbs Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5%

Cigna Group stock opened at $286.32 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $315.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average of $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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