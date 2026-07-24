Gibbs Wealth Management Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 234.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Gibbs Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $319.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $402.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $406.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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