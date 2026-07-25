Gibbs Wealth Management Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. New Street Research upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 4.6%

LRCX stock opened at $305.21 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $341.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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