Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,364 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 187,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,811 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 953,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 469,111 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 476,288 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $22,758,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In related news, VP Katherine Bolanowski acquired 1,400 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 17,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,570.07. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 1,000 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,539,301.45. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,844 shares of company stock worth $859,572. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $37.18 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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