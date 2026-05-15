Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT Stock Holdings Lessened by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT - Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,549 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 961,719 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 231,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,972 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company's stock.

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More Gilat Satellite Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilat Satellite Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilat beat Q1 2026 earnings estimates, reporting $0.18 EPS versus consensus of $0.04 , and swung to GAAP net income of $5.2 million from a loss a year ago. Article title

Gilat beat Q1 2026 earnings estimates, reporting versus consensus of , and swung to from a loss a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Management said Q1 revenue rose 20% year over year to $110.5 million , with adjusted EBITDA doubling to $15.1 million and operating income turning positive. Article title

Management said Q1 revenue rose to , with and operating income turning positive. Positive Sentiment: Gilat reaffirmed 2026 guidance , calling for $500 million to $520 million in revenue and $61 million to $66 million in adjusted EBITDA, which signals confidence in continued growth. Article title

Gilat , calling for in revenue and in adjusted EBITDA, which signals confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent business wins in India, U.S. defense, aviation connectivity, and ESA terminals support the company’s growth story, but these appear to be longer-term catalysts rather than immediate drivers. Article title

Recent business wins in India, U.S. defense, aviation connectivity, and ESA terminals support the company’s growth story, but these appear to be longer-term catalysts rather than immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $110.47 million missed analysts’ estimate of $114.56 million, which likely pressured the stock despite the earnings beat. Article title

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $110.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilat Satellite Networks

In other news, CEO Adi Sfadia sold 48,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $825,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doron Kerbel sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company's core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

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