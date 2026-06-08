Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Holdings Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 158,393 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $105,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $129.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

More Gilead Sciences News

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About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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