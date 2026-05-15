Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's 9th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 466,851 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $315,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $132.06 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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