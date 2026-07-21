Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

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Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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