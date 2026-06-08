Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $74,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,266,384,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,148,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $793,506,000 after purchasing an additional 400,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

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