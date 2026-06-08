Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Bank of America set a $162.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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