Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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