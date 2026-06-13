Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,151,213 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.86% of Gilead Sciences worth $7,393,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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