Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,520 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $55,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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