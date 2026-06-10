Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,910,000 after buying an additional 1,874,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

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Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for their once-weekly oral HIV regimen, islatravir/lenacapavir, meeting the primary efficacy endpoint in both ISLEND trials. This is important because it supports Gilead’s HIV franchise, which is a major driver of the company’s business. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for their once-weekly oral HIV regimen, islatravir/lenacapavir, meeting the primary efficacy endpoint in both ISLEND trials. This is important because it supports Gilead’s HIV franchise, which is a major driver of the company’s business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted that the successful once-weekly HIV tablet could strengthen Gilead’s core growth outlook, since a more convenient regimen may help expand or defend market share in HIV treatment. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage highlighted that the successful once-weekly HIV tablet could strengthen Gilead’s core growth outlook, since a more convenient regimen may help expand or defend market share in HIV treatment. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead and Merck also discontinued a Phase 3 lung cancer study of Trodelvy plus Keytruda after it failed to show a statistically significant progression-free survival benefit. The trial stop is disappointing, but it mainly affects Gilead’s oncology ambitions rather than its larger HIV business. Article Title

Gilead and Merck also discontinued a Phase 3 lung cancer study of Trodelvy plus Keytruda after it failed to show a statistically significant progression-free survival benefit. The trial stop is disappointing, but it mainly affects Gilead’s oncology ambitions rather than its larger HIV business. Neutral Sentiment: RBC noted a potential longer-term competitive threat from in vivo CAR-T technology, but this looks more like an early-stage strategic risk than a near-term catalyst for the stock. Article Title

RBC noted a potential longer-term competitive threat from in vivo CAR-T technology, but this looks more like an early-stage strategic risk than a near-term catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one report characterized the news as mixed because the HIV win was partially offset by the Trodelvy setback, which may temper investor enthusiasm for Gilead’s broader pipeline. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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