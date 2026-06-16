Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $88,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $8,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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