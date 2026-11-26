Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 341.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,815 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 504,251 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of GitLab worth $30,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $234,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $32,116,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Sivaprasad Padisetty sold 51,915 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $2,376,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 377,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,268,719.58. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $5,488,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,553,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $592,899,490.73. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,515 shares of company stock worth $115,145,044. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded GitLab from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GitLab from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

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GitLab Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.850-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc. develops a software platform that helps organizations manage the software development lifecycle. Its tools support planning, source-code management, collaboration, continuous integration and delivery, security testing, and application monitoring. The GitLab platform brings these capabilities together in a single application, available as a cloud-hosted service or for customers to install and manage in their own environments. The company serves organizations in a range of industries and geographies, from individual developers to large enterprises.

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