Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,487 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 457,520 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of GitLab worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,983,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in GitLab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,746,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 114,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,987,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GitLab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,987,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in GitLab by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,969,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CTO Sivaprasad Padisetty sold 51,915 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $2,376,668.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 377,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,268,719.58. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 980,710 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $47,691,927.30. Following the sale, the director owned 13,921,341 shares in the company, valued at $676,994,812.83. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,515 shares of company stock worth $115,145,044. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 1.5%

GTLB stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.28 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.850-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered GitLab from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc. develops a platform that helps organizations plan, build, secure and deploy software. Its products bring together source code management, collaboration, continuous integration and delivery, security testing and project planning in a single application. Customers can use GitLab through its cloud-based service or deploy it in their own environments. The company serves organizations around the world, from small development teams to large enterprises. GitLab began as an open-source software project in 2011.

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