GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 911.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,980 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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