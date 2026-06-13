Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.37% of Glaukos worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.00.

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Glaukos Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.43. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,585.65. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,340. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,930 shares of company stock worth $6,321,363. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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