Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $547.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $479.02 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.15 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $785.00 to $655.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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