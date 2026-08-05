Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 106,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,768,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Unum Group by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 467,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,232,000 after buying an additional 279,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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