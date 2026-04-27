Glenorchy Capital Ltd Takes $2.13 Million Position in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Weatherford International comprises approximately 0.1% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $10,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Weatherford International PLC has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $110.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Weatherford International's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Weatherford International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Weatherford International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Weatherford reported $1.49 EPS (up 45% y/y), ahead of estimates as Well Construction held up despite Middle East disruptions; the beat and improved margins are a clear near-term positive for the stock. WFRD Q1 Earnings

Q1 earnings beat — Weatherford reported $1.49 EPS (up 45% y/y), ahead of estimates as Well Construction held up despite Middle East disruptions; the beat and improved margins are a clear near-term positive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $118 and kept an overweight rating — the higher target signals increased analyst conviction and likely supported buying interest. Piper Sandler PT

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $118 and kept an overweight rating — the higher target signals increased analyst conviction and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: UBS lifted its target to $113 and maintained a neutral rating — another upward revision that reinforces the bullish case from sell‑side analysts. UBS PT

UBS lifted its target to $113 and maintained a neutral rating — another upward revision that reinforces the bullish case from sell‑side analysts. Positive Sentiment: Short-interest decline — Reported short interest fell ~16.7% to 4.14M shares (about 5.9% of shares sold short) with a ~3.7 days-to-cover, reducing immediate short-squeeze risk and removing a potential headwind for the stock.

Short-interest decline — Reported short interest fell ~16.7% to 4.14M shares (about 5.9% of shares sold short) with a ~3.7 days-to-cover, reducing immediate short-squeeze risk and removing a potential headwind for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — The company posted its Q1 earnings presentation (useful for deeper review of segment trends and guidance). Q1 Presentation

Investor materials available — The company posted its Q1 earnings presentation (useful for deeper review of segment trends and guidance). Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous short-interest data — One report shows 0 shares / NaN change for April 24 (likely a data error); treat that feed as unreliable until corrected.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International NASDAQ: WFRD is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

Further Reading

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