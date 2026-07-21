Glenview Trust Co Acquires 11,179 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $327.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $347.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.71. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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