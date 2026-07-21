Glenview Trust Co Acquires 11,857 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,654 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises 0.8% of Glenview Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $51,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $359,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.29. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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