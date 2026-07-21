Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,290 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,453 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $84,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,978 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GS opened at $1,054.16 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,037.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $947.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.88 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 66.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here