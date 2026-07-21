Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,398 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1%

CSCO stock opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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