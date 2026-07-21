Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $362.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.67 and a 200 day moving average of $356.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $566.24. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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