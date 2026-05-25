Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,745 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Walmart were worth $97,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $120.27 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $958.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $2,566,989.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,488,078.95. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,008 shares of company stock valued at $15,896,715. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart posted solid first-quarter results, with revenue of $177.8 billion and EPS of $0.66, while e-commerce sales rose 26% and advertising revenue jumped 37%, highlighting continued strength in digital and membership-driven businesses.

Walmart posted solid first-quarter results, with revenue of $177.8 billion and EPS of $0.66, while e-commerce sales rose 26% and advertising revenue jumped 37%, highlighting continued strength in digital and membership-driven businesses. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after earnings: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and said Walmart is well positioned to gain share in a price-sensitive environment, while BTIG and BNP Paribas Exane also kept positive ratings despite modestly trimming price targets.

Several analysts remained constructive after earnings: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and said Walmart is well positioned to gain share in a price-sensitive environment, while BTIG and BNP Paribas Exane also kept positive ratings despite modestly trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart disclosed pre-arranged insider sales by CEO John Furner and EVP Christopher James Nicholas, but both transactions were made under 10b5-1 plans, which typically limits how much investors read into them.

Walmart disclosed pre-arranged insider sales by CEO John Furner and EVP Christopher James Nicholas, but both transactions were made under 10b5-1 plans, which typically limits how much investors read into them. Neutral Sentiment: News reports also noted leadership changes, including the departure of Sam’s Club COO Tom Ward and U.S. stores EVP Cedric Clark, adding some uncertainty but not appearing to change the company’s near-term operating outlook.

News reports also noted leadership changes, including the departure of Sam’s Club COO Tom Ward and U.S. stores EVP Cedric Clark, adding some uncertainty but not appearing to change the company’s near-term operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shares weakened after Walmart issued second-quarter EPS guidance below consensus and reaffirmed full-year targets that also came in below Wall Street expectations, prompting concerns that margin pressure could continue.

Shares weakened after Walmart issued second-quarter EPS guidance below consensus and reaffirmed full-year targets that also came in below Wall Street expectations, prompting concerns that margin pressure could continue. Negative Sentiment: Management said elevated fuel prices are pressuring both consumers and Walmart’s own costs, reinforcing worries that spending could soften and profitability could stay under pressure in the coming quarters.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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