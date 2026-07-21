Glenview Trust Co Has $13.89 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 631.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,332 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 191,081 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after buying an additional 477,680 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,173,399 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $205,843,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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